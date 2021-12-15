Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.34. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 7,273 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

