FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.