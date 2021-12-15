FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

