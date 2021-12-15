FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $8.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $325.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,018 shares of company stock worth $3,447,214. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

