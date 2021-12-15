FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.54). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

