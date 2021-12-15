FY2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of FRT opened at $128.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.