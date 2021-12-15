FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000.

NASDAQ:FTAAU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,485. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

