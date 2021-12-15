Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 21,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,859,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

