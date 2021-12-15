Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

