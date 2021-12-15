Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Raised by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 9.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

