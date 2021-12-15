Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Boosted by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

