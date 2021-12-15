Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, an increase of 598.4% from the November 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,071,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

