Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 334 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

