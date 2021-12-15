Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 110 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

