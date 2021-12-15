Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 1,402 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $233.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

