Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 192 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.53 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

