Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

