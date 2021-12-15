Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.00. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 4,771 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $654.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

