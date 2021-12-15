Focused Investors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.