FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,777,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $321.00 to $304.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.14. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

