Flamingo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.32 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $49.87 million and $10.32 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.79 or 0.07942304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.37 or 1.00093350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

