Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

