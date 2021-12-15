Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.05

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.05 and last traded at $116.05, with a volume of 7436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

