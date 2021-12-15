Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

TER opened at $155.94 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

