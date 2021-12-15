Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ziff Davis worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.78 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

