Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.97 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

