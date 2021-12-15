Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.