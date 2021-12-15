Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

