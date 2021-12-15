Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 17,981 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 115,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.7% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

NYSE DHI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.