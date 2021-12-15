First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

