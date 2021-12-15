First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 904,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 232,335 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 261,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 189,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

