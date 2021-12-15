First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 139,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

