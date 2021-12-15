First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of LEGR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

