First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.