First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 31st

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

