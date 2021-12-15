First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FEO opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

