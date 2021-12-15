First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of FSFG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 8,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.91. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

