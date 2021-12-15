First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.04

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.04 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 67900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.32.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,021 shares of company stock valued at $151,549 and sold 177,000 shares valued at $2,981,742.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.