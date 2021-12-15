First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,274 shares of company stock valued at $64,893. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

