First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 2.9%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

