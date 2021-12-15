First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 617,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 211,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

