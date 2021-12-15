First American Bank Sells 21,233 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First American Bank cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 54.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,915. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

