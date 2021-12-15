First American Bank Sells 1,285 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First American Bank reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

NYSE BA traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average of $223.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

