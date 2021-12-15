First American Bank Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First American Bank lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,362. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

