First American Bank Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.