First American Bank Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.20. 3,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.11, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

