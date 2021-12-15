First American Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First American Bank trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

