First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declares $0.11 Dividend

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

FACO opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

