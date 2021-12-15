First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declares $0.11 Dividend

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
FACO opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.69.
