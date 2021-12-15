Financial Review: Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) versus The Competition

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ocean Power Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,105.05% -23.12% -21.49% Ocean Power Technologies Competitors -14.67% 7.61% 1.82%

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million -$14.76 million -4.32 Ocean Power Technologies Competitors $7.62 billion $555.12 million 9.70

Ocean Power Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies Competitors 891 4172 3519 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Ocean Power Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocean Power Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies competitors beat Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

