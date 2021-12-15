Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

